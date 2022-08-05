GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

GLG Life Tech Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

