Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.00. 1,162,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,627. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $179.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.03.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $262,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $330,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

