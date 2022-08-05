Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $19.64. 32,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,655. The stock has a market cap of $716.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.78. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

