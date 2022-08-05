Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 188,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,769,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
