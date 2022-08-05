Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 188,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,769,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Globalstar Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globalstar Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at $2,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.