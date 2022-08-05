Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

