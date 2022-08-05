Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,736.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,736.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00266144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

