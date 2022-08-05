Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,411,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,638. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91.

