Goodman Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,508,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. 8,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $209.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

