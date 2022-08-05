Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,812,180. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 in the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

