Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,638. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.