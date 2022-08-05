Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,590 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.13. 16,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

