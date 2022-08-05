Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $23.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,011.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,902. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 214.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $733.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,392.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

