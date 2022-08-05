GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,970,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. GoPro has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,391 shares of company stock valued at $464,845 over the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 169,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 232,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 98.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 549,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

