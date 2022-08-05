Graham Feltham Acquires 20,584 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALTGet Rating) insider Graham Feltham purchased 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,940.16 ($6,053.38).

Altitude Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £19.48 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.51. Altitude Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.51).

About Altitude Group

(Get Rating)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Further Reading

