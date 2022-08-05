Graham Feltham Acquires 20,584 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham purchased 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,940.16 ($6,053.38).
Altitude Group Stock Performance
Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £19.48 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.51. Altitude Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.51).
About Altitude Group
