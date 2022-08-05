Graham Feltham Acquires 20,584 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham purchased 20,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,940.16 ($6,053.38).

Altitude Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £19.48 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.51. Altitude Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.51).

Get Altitude Group alerts:

About Altitude Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.