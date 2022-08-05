Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 10.7 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.67. 897,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,517. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

