Gravity Finance Trading Up 59.5% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $934,923.55 and $6,200.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.