Gravity Finance Trading Up 59.5% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 59.5% higher against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $934,923.55 and $6,200.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00621804 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gravity Finance Coin Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gravity Finance Coin Trading
