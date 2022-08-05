Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 69,395 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Rambus worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rambus by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Rambus by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 71,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

