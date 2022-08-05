Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,443,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWF stock opened at $249.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

