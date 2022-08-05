Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 201,498 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,498 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 667.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 85,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74,383 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,791,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

