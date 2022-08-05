Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 329,757 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,757 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of GoPro worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in GoPro by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 204,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 176,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

GoPro Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $34,491.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,391 shares of company stock worth $464,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.