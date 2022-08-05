Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,545 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,543,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

EHC stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.