Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $638.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

