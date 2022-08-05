Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $889,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

