Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot Trading Down 13.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 85,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,868. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

