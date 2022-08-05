Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.