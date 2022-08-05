Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

