Gregory Poilasne Sells 5,000 Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $17,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,084,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,229.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Gregory Poilasne sold 15,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $90,830.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 69,256 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $481,329.20.

On Monday, June 6th, Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00.

NVVE opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

