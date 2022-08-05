Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases Earnings Results

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Guardant Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.81. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

