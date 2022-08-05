GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GXO. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.9 %

GXO opened at $51.66 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

