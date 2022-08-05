Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($185.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($179.38) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 2.2 %

HNR1 stock traded up €3.10 ($3.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €144.70 ($149.18). 155,315 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.55. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($119.97).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

