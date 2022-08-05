Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New $55.90 Million Investment in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HFGO)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HFGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,429,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,897,000. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned 68.18% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HFGO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. 25,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,533. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

