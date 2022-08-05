Harvest Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.13 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $56.62 or 0.00245678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and approximately $23.13 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 698,906 coins and its circulating supply is 679,946 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

