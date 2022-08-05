Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 36301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Harvest One Cannabis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Harvest One Cannabis

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

