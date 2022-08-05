Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 616.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,381 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 362,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140,738 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $78.45. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

