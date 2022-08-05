Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €64.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) target price on Varta in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Varta in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Varta Price Performance

VAR1 stock opened at €80.80 ($83.30) on Monday. Varta has a 52-week low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 52-week high of €165.90 ($171.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of €80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

