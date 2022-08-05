HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HCI Group Trading Up 2.1 %

HCI Group stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HCI Group by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

