Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $989.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

