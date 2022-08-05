Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $18.27 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $990.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $93,877 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

