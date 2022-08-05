HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

