Hegic Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.11 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $481,013.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00131240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

