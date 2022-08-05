HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 3.2%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €67.15 ($69.23) and last traded at €67.60 ($69.69). Approximately 15,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.80 ($71.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLE shares. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.98 and a 200 day moving average of €62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading

