Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Shares of HNNA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

