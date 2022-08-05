Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.11%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

