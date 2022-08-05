Hermez Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $17.52 million and $1.78 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00016296 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.75 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131673 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033480 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065864 BTC.
About Hermez Network
HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
