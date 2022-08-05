Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,250 ($27.57). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,291.67 ($28.08).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,648.45 ($20.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,651.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,854.11. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,674 ($32.77).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.