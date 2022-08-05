HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.64 million. HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.64-$1.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HRT stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million.

In related news, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092,714.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HireRight during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

