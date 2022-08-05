HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million. HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.76 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HRT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,874,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,576,315.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HireRight news, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 22,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,576,315.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,208,931 shares of company stock worth $17,755,063.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HireRight by 44.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 71.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.