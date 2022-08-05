Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $120,505.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

