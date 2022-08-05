Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $336.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Horizon Technology Finance

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $268,351 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

