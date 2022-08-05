Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.71-$1.80 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.68 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,304,000 after buying an additional 376,985 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

