Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $183,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.